Atharv Jaiswal has had morning trading ever since he started working from home since the pandemic. He goes to Starbucks near his home in Kolkata, attends his morning office call amid the noisy melee and finishes his first tasks of the day with a sandwich and a double-shot espresso. After all, he had been doing that at his job in Singapore too. Going to Starbucks had become a routine.That changed last year. A new local coffee chain ca...