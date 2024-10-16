DA Hike: Government Approves 3% Increase In Dearness Allowance For Central Government Employees

Central government employees and pensioners are set to receive a Diwali bonus. The Union Cabinet has approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) during its meeting on Wednesday, announced Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 9,448.35 crore per annum.

This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.

This decision confirms the report from NDTV Profit last week, which cited employee unions anticipating the DA and DR hike. Although a revision was expected to be approved in the Cabinet's meeting on Oct. 9, employees and pensioners had to wait a bit longer for confirmation.