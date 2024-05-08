Curtailed Schedule And Townhalls: Air India Express CEO On What's Next Amid Staff Woes

Following disruptions to Air India Express flights after staff issues, the budget airline plans to curtail schedules over the next few days and conduct townhalls for employees to raise their concerns, after a Union flagged worries about mismanagement since the airline's acquisition by the Tata Group.

"Colleagues from operations, network, commercial, airport services, IOCC, have been working hard to mitigate the impact of the disruptions. A curtailed schedule is being rolled out for the next few days," Chief Executive Officer Aloke Singh said, in a note to airline staff, reviewed by NDTV Profit.

The company has kept its channels of communication open for employees to raise their concerns and a departmental townhall is planned for Thursday, the CEO said.

Singh said disruptions caused by over a 100 cabin crew staff calling in sick prior to their duty is "certainly not representative of the 2,000-odd cabin crew colleagues".