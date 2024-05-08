Air India Express Cancels 82 Flights As Crew Goes On Mass Leave
Air India Express flights faced delays and cancellations from Tuesday night have been cancelled after the senior crew members of the airline went on mass "sick leave".
A section of cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations, the airlines said in an official statement.
About 82 flights have been affected in the latest bout of disruption which saw up to 300 senior cabin crew across India calling in sick and switching off their mobile phones, NDTV reported. The recent protest come after management rolled out its new employment terms.
"While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result," the statement said.
Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date, the spokesperson said. "We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption."
We regret the inconvenience caused, Anoop! Please note that the flight is cancelled due to operational reasons. As a part of service recovery, you can either reschedule the flight within the next 7 days or opt for the full refund. You can make changes to your booking by (1/2)— Air India Express (@AirIndiaX) May 8, 2024
The Tata Group-owned company's latest troubles come after its other airline's—Vista—pilots sought sick leave en masse early last month, which led to 35 to 50 flights being disrupted. NDTV Profit earlier reported that this was due to the revised salary system the airline was trying to implement ahead of its merger with Air India.
Air India was reported to send its first officers to the Tata Group's Vistara as a resolution to the crisis.
Trouble for Air India escalated last month after aircraft technicians as its pilots expressed concerns about being overworked and underpaid.