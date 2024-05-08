Air India Express Cancels 82 Flights As Crew Goes On Mass Leave

Air India Express flights faced delays and cancellations from Tuesday night have been cancelled after the senior crew members of the airline went on mass "sick leave".

A section of cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations, the airlines said in an official statement.

About 82 flights have been affected in the latest bout of disruption which saw up to 300 senior cabin crew across India calling in sick and switching off their mobile phones, NDTV reported. The recent protest come after management rolled out its new employment terms.

"While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result," the statement said.

Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date, the spokesperson said. "We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption."