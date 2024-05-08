Delhi’s Labour Commissioner Pulls Up Air India For Failure To Address Staff Concerns

The Labour Commissioner of Delhi took Air India's management to task on Wednesday for their failure to address the concerns of employees, according to a report by NDTV. The commissioner had written to the airline and—in no uncertain terms—told them the grievances were genuine and that the HR department had made an attempt to mislead the conciliation officer, the news report said.

This action follows a recent disruption that resulted in over 80 domestic and international flights being grounded since Tuesday due to pilots and cabin crew calling in sick at the last minute. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has initiated an investigation into the matter.

The Air India Express Employees Union conveyed their worries about mismanagement at Air India Express in a letter addressed to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on April 26. The letter, which was reviewed by NDTV Profit, highlighted their concerns.

The union had voiced escalating concerns within the company, covering issues such as remuneration, hiring practices, and the termination of numerous employees, particularly following the airline's acquisition by the Tata Group.

The disruptions have forced the company to curtail schedules over the next few days, PTI reported quoting Air India Express' Cheif Executive Aloke Singh's note to employees. "Colleagues from across the country and the group have pitched in to support operations."

A spokesperson stated that guests affected by cancellations would be given a full refund or offered complimentary rescheduling for another date. "We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unforeseen disruption."