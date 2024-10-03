India Inc Confronts Job-Related Stress Amid Rising Casualties
Industry leaders believe there is a need for clear boundaries between work and personal time, highlighting the importance of respecting employee well-being.
Corporate India is taking a hard look at their policies in the wake of a troubling series of workplace incidents that have underscored the mental health struggles of employees. While some companies are expressing their views on work-life balance, others are finetuning their existing norms to foster a healthier work environment.
High-profile firms, including tech giants, financial and healthcare institutions, as well as airlines, are spearheading initiatives to promote mental wellbeing. These efforts range from hiring "happiness officers" to partnering with wellness apps and other employee assistance programs.
"The mental well-being of the workforce is critical to achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth, and employers are taking various steps to support employee mental wellbeing by providing access to mental health resources, promoting work-life balance, and creating a supportive workplace culture," Arvind Goel, co-chairperson, CII National Committee on Industrial Relations & Labour, told NDTV Profit. In fact, one of the CII B20 recommendations for transforming the workplace was to prioritise the mental well-being of the workforce, he said.
"Our people practices are designed to create a culture of fairness, dignity, and respect. We're committed to fostering a workplace environment that values and supports the well-being of our employees," Bajaj Finance said in a statement following the death of Tarun Saxena, a 42-year-old area manager at the company. In a suicide note, he claimed that he had been facing mounting pressure from his seniors to meet targets over the past two months, along with threats of salary deductions.
Days ago, 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, an employee at EY, lost her life. In a poignant letter to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani, Anna’s mother, Anita Augustine, expressed concerns about the excessive workload placed on her daughter, indicating that Anna succumbed to work-related stress.
Amid the uproar over the tragic demise of Anna and Tarun, a number of employees voiced concerns over burnout and job-related stress on social media, raising alarms among HR professionals and company executives.
Deloitte India has formed a three-member external committee to review employee practices, including policies related to mental health. "There appears to be a growing willingness among employees to voice their concerns about mental health," said Chief Executive Officer Romal Shetty, adding that the company has appointed a chief happiness officer to address employee well-being.
While most businesses are customer-orientated, they are not often employee-centric, Aditya Ghosh, co-founder of Akasa Air, told NDTV Profit.
Ghosh, who is also a board member of several companies such as Oyo Hotels and FabIndia Group, said that organisations must build an "employee-centric culture", where employer-employee relationships are built on a bedrock of empathy, trust, and credibility. "As companies scale and complexities grow, employees are often overlooked with no safety nets to protect their wellbeing."
The core of the problem is overwork, stretching, and unrealistic targets, acknowledged Shashank Teotia, Group Head—HR, Paras Health. Working in healthcare has its challenges, such as shift work and emergency situations, but excessive workloads can affect physical and mental health, often increasing the risk of premature death, he said. To support employees, Paras offers access to professional psychological consultants and various programs focused on well-being, including stress management workshops, employee assistance programs, and flexible work arrangements.
Experts believe that these adjustments are more than just temporary fixes.
"Looking at the rising mental health issues amongst the working population, there are several Indian organisations that have not only acknowledged its impact but have started integrating wellness programs into their workspace and even offering it up as a job perk," pointed out Surbhi Sharma, counselling psychologist at NMIMS Hyderabad.
Employee Assistance Programs, or EAPs, are one such initiative that is rising in appeal since they include a combination of assessments, counselling services, and referrals for both professional and personal concerns. In addition, enterprises are focussing on offering workshops led by professionals on stress management, mindfulness, and yoga.
Sharma also said that the current trend of hustle culture has glorified long working hours and constant connectivity. "Due to this, people feel pressured to be 'always on' which ultimately leads to burnout."
Rahul Chandhok, head consultant, mental health & behavioural science at Artemis Hospital Gurgaon, echoed similar sentiments. "In response to the alarming incidents of employee deaths due to excessive workload, a number of organisations have begun putting in place wellness initiatives, giving mental health counselling, and granting access to employee assistance programs," he said. "To prevent burnout, a lot of companies have started offering mental health training, supporting flexible work schedules, and pushing for frequent breaks. Some are going so far as to teach managers to recognize early warning signs of emotional strain and to promote candid discussions about mental health in the workplace."
Lakshya Digital, a leading game development company, has developed an in-house mood board platform. "This platform allows employees to express their emotional state to company management on a daily basis through a simple emoji-based system. Employees who submit a “sad face” will be reached out to by both HR and, if required, a management representative," according to Taruna Arora, country manager—People & Culture, Lakshya & Keywords Studios, India.
The company has also partnered with a wellness app that allows employees to schedule appointments and access mental health resources easily. "These efforts help create a supportive work environment where mental health is given due attention."
Following the incident involving EY, the exact impact on our employees remains uncertain, but senior management is extremely concerned, according to Ayesha Katgara, head of corporate strategy at Jeena & Company, a global logistics provider.
"Our workday spans eight hours, including a one-hour lunch break. To address our employees' well-being, we have onboarded a happiness officer who will collaborate closely with everyone to discuss mental health and ensure that no one feels overwhelmed by work pressure," Katgara said.
In a recent LinkedIn post, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh highlighted the importance of "emotional intelligence" as an essential skill in today's professional landscape.
"Just yesterday, during a high-pressure internal meeting, I could see the tension rising. So, I decided to pause and focus on the underlying stress everyone was feeling in the room instead of pushing harder for solutions, targets, and deadlines. And in that moment, the entire dynamic shifted. The vibe changed from being stressed to being collaborative," she wrote.
Following the death of EY's Anna, RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka, in a social media post, has called upon India Inc. to take urgent actions and hold leadership accountable for fostering a toxic work environment. He urged an end to the glorification of overwork, advocating for a culture that rewards efficiency rather than the number of hours worked.
Goenka also called for clear boundaries between work and personal time, highlighting the importance of respecting employee well-being.
India Inc must take urgent action following EYâs Anna Sebastian Perayil tragic death to foster a healthier workplace culture:— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 19, 2024
1. Prioritize Well-being: Implement mental health programs, manageable workloads, and wellness initiatives.
2. Support New Hires: Offer mentorship toâ¦
Akasa Air's Ghosh highlighted that in the airline industry and various other sectors, frontline staff frequently miss celebrations like Diwali and Christmas with their families. "In my capacity, I have always reached out to them with letters to thank them for their work and acknowledge the sacrifices they have made on a personal front. What truly drives people are respect, reward, and recognition."
"Further, the 70-hour work week debate surprises me because enforcing it without a clear sense of purpose will only add to the pressure on employees," he said.