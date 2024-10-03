India Inc Confronts Job-Related Stress Amid Rising Casualties

Deloitte India has formed a three-member external committee to review employee practices, including policies related to mental health. "There appears to be a growing willingness among employees to voice their concerns about mental health," said Chief Executive Officer Romal Shetty, adding that the company has appointed a chief happiness officer to address employee well-being.

While most businesses are customer-orientated, they are not often employee-centric, Aditya Ghosh, co-founder of Akasa Air, told NDTV Profit.

Ghosh, who is also a board member of several companies such as Oyo Hotels and FabIndia Group, said that organisations must build an "employee-centric culture", where employer-employee relationships are built on a bedrock of empathy, trust, and credibility. "As companies scale and complexities grow, employees are often overlooked with no safety nets to protect their wellbeing."

The core of the problem is overwork, stretching, and unrealistic targets, acknowledged Shashank Teotia, Group Head—HR, Paras Health. Working in healthcare has its challenges, such as shift work and emergency situations, but excessive workloads can affect physical and mental health, often increasing the risk of premature death, he said. To support employees, Paras offers access to professional psychological consultants and various programs focused on well-being, including stress management workshops, employee assistance programs, and flexible work arrangements.

Experts believe that these adjustments are more than just temporary fixes.

"Looking at the rising mental health issues amongst the working population, there are several Indian organisations that have not only acknowledged its impact but have started integrating wellness programs into their workspace and even offering it up as a job perk," pointed out Surbhi Sharma, counselling psychologist at NMIMS Hyderabad.

Employee Assistance Programs, or EAPs, are one such initiative that is rising in appeal since they include a combination of assessments, counselling services, and referrals for both professional and personal concerns. In addition, enterprises are focussing on offering workshops led by professionals on stress management, mindfulness, and yoga.

Sharma also said that the current trend of hustle culture has glorified long working hours and constant connectivity. "Due to this, people feel pressured to be 'always on' which ultimately leads to burnout."

Rahul Chandhok, head consultant, mental health & behavioural science at Artemis Hospital Gurgaon, echoed similar sentiments. "In response to the alarming incidents of employee deaths due to excessive workload, a number of organisations have begun putting in place wellness initiatives, giving mental health counselling, and granting access to employee assistance programs," he said. "To prevent burnout, a lot of companies have started offering mental health training, supporting flexible work schedules, and pushing for frequent breaks. Some are going so far as to teach managers to recognize early warning signs of emotional strain and to promote candid discussions about mental health in the workplace."

Lakshya Digital, a leading game development company, has developed an in-house mood board platform. "This platform allows employees to express their emotional state to company management on a daily basis through a simple emoji-based system. Employees who submit a “sad face” will be reached out to by both HR and, if required, a management representative," according to Taruna Arora, country manager—People & Culture, Lakshya & Keywords Studios, India.

The company has also partnered with a wellness app that allows employees to schedule appointments and access mental health resources easily. "These efforts help create a supportive work environment where mental health is given due attention."

Following the incident involving EY, the exact impact on our employees remains uncertain, but senior management is extremely concerned, according to Ayesha Katgara, head of corporate strategy at Jeena & Company, a global logistics provider.

"Our workday spans eight hours, including a one-hour lunch break. To address our employees' well-being, we have onboarded a happiness officer who will collaborate closely with everyone to discuss mental health and ensure that no one feels overwhelmed by work pressure," Katgara said.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh highlighted the importance of "emotional intelligence" as an essential skill in today's professional landscape.

"Just yesterday, during a high-pressure internal meeting, I could see the tension rising. So, I decided to pause and focus on the underlying stress everyone was feeling in the room instead of pushing harder for solutions, targets, and deadlines. And in that moment, the entire dynamic shifted. The vibe changed from being stressed to being collaborative," she wrote.

Following the death of EY's Anna, RPG Enterprises chairperson Harsh Goenka, in a social media post, has called upon India Inc. to take urgent actions and hold leadership accountable for fostering a toxic work environment. He urged an end to the glorification of overwork, advocating for a culture that rewards efficiency rather than the number of hours worked.

Goenka also called for clear boundaries between work and personal time, highlighting the importance of respecting employee well-being.