Deceased Pune CA's Mother Blames 'Work Stress' In Letter To EY India Head

A 26-year-old employee of EY in Pune, Anna Sebastian Perayil, passed away in July, just four months into her first job. Her mother has alleged "work stress" took a toll on the young chartered accountant from Kerala, eventually claiming her life.

Anna's mother, Anita Augustine, has reached out to EY's India head, Rajiv Memani via an email, that has gone viral on social media. In the letter, Augustine expresses her concerns about the company's work culture and the disparity between its professed human rights values and her daughter's experiences.

The letter states Anna complained of "chest constriction" after coming from office one night, following which her parents took her for a medical checkup. The doctor told them Anna was sleep deprived and was eating her meals very late, probably causing the unease. The doctor prescribed Anna some antacids, which reassured them it wasn't anything serious. However, shortly afterward, Anna passed away.