'Tragic Loss': Bajaj Finance Reacts To Suicide By Staff Citing Work Pressure

Bajaj Finance Ltd. on Tuesday issued a statement to mourn the death of one of its employees who died by suicide and blamed "work pressure" in a note left behind for his family.

The deceased employee, identified as 42-year-old Tarun Saxena, was working as an area manager for the non-banking financial company in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. He was found dead at his residence on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Tarun Saxena and express our heartfelt condolences and full support to his family in this difficult time," Bajaj Finance said.

Saxena worked with the company for more than seven years. His loss will be felt immensely, the statement said.

"The company has well established policies of code of conduct that govern behaviour and conduct at the workplace; any deviation calls for strict disciplinary action," it said.

In his suicide note, Saxena had blamed his senior managers for thrusting undue pressure on him for failing to meet EMI collection targets. "I am very tense about the future. I have lost my ability to think. I am going," he said in the note.

Saxena also wrote that his seniors humiliated him, and warned him that he would lose his job if the targets were not met, NDTV reported, citing the five-page suicide note.