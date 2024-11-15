Consumer Affairs Department To Expedite Filling Of 663 Vacancies As Complaints Surge

As many as 663 positions are lying vacant within the state and district consumer commissions, said the Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, calling for filling up these vacancies on priority.

This comes as the government is dealing with rising complaints against various companies violating consumer rights. While Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. has come under the scanner over a number of issues, including product defects, service standards, the e-commerce and quick commerce companies such as Zomato Ltd., Blinkit, Amazon and Swiggy Instamart are also facing scrutiny over not displaying mandatory disclosures, such as expiry date.

In a critical review meeting on Friday, Khare emphasised the need to expedite the appointments of qualified candidates to fill these vacant positions nationwide, to strengthen the consumer redressal mechanism.

"It is imperative that vacancies are filled up at the earliest possible, to ensure that consumer disputes, cases are handled promptly and efficiently. The effective functioning of Consumer Commissions is vital for protecting consumer rights and upholding service standards,” she said.