Coal India May Miss Volume Target For This Fiscal

Coal India Ltd. may report lower-than-expected volume growth in fiscal 2025 due to rising coal production from captive mines, held up imports and a heavy monsoon, according to Nuvama Research.

However, the brokerage expects the Coal India's Ebitda to grow at compound annual growth rate of 5% over fiscal 2024-2026 driven by a average volume growth of 5% during the same period.

Nuvama has maintained its 'hold' call on the company with a target price of Rs 567 apiece, implying an upside of 5.4% from Friday's closing price.