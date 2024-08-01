Coal India E-Auction Revenue Falls 7% In Q1 Despite Higher Sales

Coal India Ltd.'s average revenue from e-auctions fell 7% to Rs 5,589 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. That compares to Rs 6,023 crore in the same period last year. The fall was attributed to decreased auction prices.

Revenue declined despite a nearly 37% rise in e-auction volumes to 23.18 million tonnes in the first quarter, compared to 16.10 million tonnes in the same quarter last year.

E-auction volume and realisation price are key drivers of profitability for the miner.

The company commanded an average e-auction rate of Rs 2,411 per tonne, a sharp decline of about 35% from April-June 2023, when it was Rs 3,740 per tonne.