Byju’s Insolvency: Supreme Court Declines To Stay Formation Of CoC, To Hear Case On Aug. 22

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined Byju’s request to stay the formation of the committee of creditors, until the matter is finally heard by the top court.

Appearing for Byju’s, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that top court’s Aug. 14 order has , in effect, revived the insolvency proceedings against the ed-tech firm and that means that the resolution professional has the power to appoint the CoC.

If the CoC is constituted, Byju’s will have to file an application for withdrawal of the insolvency process, Singhvi said.

Under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, an insolvency proceeding can be withdrawn if at least 90% of the creditors agree to the withdrawal.

Not persuaded by the request, the court said that the matter is listed and will be taken up on Aug. 22.