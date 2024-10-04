Bandhan Bank Q2 Updates: Total Deposits Rise 27.2%

Bandhan Bank Ltd.'s total deposits rose 27.2% on a yearly basis to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in the July-September quarter, according to provisional figures released by the bank.

The bank reported a 21.4% advance in loans and advances at Rs 1.31 lakh crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 1.08 lakh crore in the same period last year, according to provisional quarterly business updates filed with stock exchanges on Friday.

CASA ratio—the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts—marginally dipped to 33.2% from 38.5% in the year ago period. A lower CASA ratio indicates that the bank relies heavily on costlier wholesale funding, which can hurt the bank's margins.

Retail deposits including CASA stood at Rs 96,603 crore, up 4.9% from Rs 82,981 crore reported in the same quarter previous year. The bulk deposits also rose 11.7% year-on-year to Rs 29,098 crore.

The liquidity coverage ratio as on June 30, 2024, was at 162.1%.