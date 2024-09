Bandhan Bank's Chief Audit Executive Ravi Lahoti has resigned as he has decided to pursue alternate opportunities, the lender informed exchanges on Tuesday.

Lahoti tendered his resignation from the services on Monday. He would continue to serve until his last working day with the bank on Dec. 21.

Lahoti has worked in the internal audit and asset and liability management domain for over 20 years, which includes five years in Bandhan Bank.