Bandhan Bank Appoints Satish Kumar As Head Of Wholesale Banking

Bandhan Bank Ltd. has appointed Satish Kumar as the new head of wholesale banking. The appointment comes into effect from April 10. In the new role, Kumar will be overlooking the lender's businesses covering mid-market, business banking, treasury, transaction banking, financial institutional group lending and others.

"...Kumar is a seasoned banker with overall experience of more than 25 years," the bank said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

His job will also require him to report to Rajinder Babbar, executive director and chief business officer of Bandhan Bank.

Before joining Bandhan Bank, Kumar was associated with Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. for over 15 years, the filing said. There, he was the national head for credit (mid markets). He was also a founding member of Kotak Bank corporate banking group. In one of his previous roles, he worked for ICICI Bank Ltd., the filing said.

The development comes just days after Bandhan Bank's CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh resigned on April 5.

The bank, in an exchange filing on Friday, said that Ghosh would cease to be the private lender's MD and CEO after the completion of his services on July 9. However, he will transit to a higher strategic role at the group level after this.

While the bank would initiate work on choosing his successor, it would appoint an interim CEO for the transition period, the final call for which will be taken in the first week of July, Ghosh said on Monday in an analysts call.