Bandhan Bank Will Appoint Interim CEO During Transition Period: Outgoing CEO Ghosh

Bandhan Bank Ltd. will appoint an interim chief executive officer for the transition period, according to outgoing Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh.

The bank, in an exchange filing on Friday, said that Ghosh would cease to be the private lender's MD and CEO after the completion of his services on July 9.

However, he will transit to a higher strategic role at the group level after this, the filing said.

In the analyst call, Ghosh clarified that if a new CEO is not selected by the time he leaves, the bank will appoint an interim CEO for the transition period.

"My decision to retire was made voluntarily... I am transitioning to a higher strategic role. ... can't go into details of my larger role as of now but will clarify after July 9," he said.

While explaining the timing of his retirement, Ghosh said that under his leadership, the institute has transitioned into the largest microfinance institute and then a universal bank.

"Today, the bank has a diversified portfolio across geographies... The bank is ready to take a leap of growth with capable leadership... We will ensure a smooth transition," he said.

He also added that even though the pandemic made things worse, there was gradual improvement in the bank in 2022–23, and it was only in 2023–24 that the business momentum became very good.

Bandhank Bank's credit guarantee portfolios are also currently under audit by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Co.

NDTV Profit previously reported that the forensic audit is for loans worth Rs 23,300 crore and is a part of the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro Units and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, for which the lender registered and obtained guarantees.

The audit is still ongoing and will take another month or so to complete, Ghosh said. He would also be present along with the top management to address the results of CGFMU audit, he said.

"We haven't heard anything from the auditor or NCGTC in this regard... This (retirement step) has no link with the audit," the bank's management said.

Jefferies, in a note dated April 7 , downgraded the bank to 'underperform' from 'buy' with a target price of Rs 170 apiece, implying a downside of 14%.

It said that there is no word from the Reserve Bank of India on re-appointment yet, and the bank's business may see an impact on both slower growth and higher credit cost fronts.

"... slippages have stayed sticky, and recovery of CGFMU claims is pending and being audited. In this backdrop and given Mr Ghosh's long stint as founder-CEO of the bank and, more importantly, the leader for micro-financing business, we see this event as a risk from execution and strategy perspectives," it said.

It added that smooth succession at the bank level will be critical, given that many in senior management are also new.