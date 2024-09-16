Bajaj Housing Poised For Strong Growth Alongside Industry As Economic Tailwinds Aid: Sanjiv Bajaj

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. will continue to grow consistently, given the steady growth in the housing finance industry, aided by tailwinds of economic growth, according to its top executives.

The non-banking financial company, which debuted on the bourses on Monday, expects a steady credit growth at 12-15% in the housing industry, Sanjiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., told reporters after the listing event. "The economy is showing very strong tailwinds and that's what gives us the comfort."

Shareholders should expect a business that grows with high quality and a high level of corporate governance, Bajaj said. "Affordable housing demand is going to be stronger in coming years."

The NBFC's growth is stronger because of its book mix, technology and management focus on quality, he said. The company has a healthy mix of bank borrowing and money market in its book and will continue going ahead, according to Atul Jain, managing director, Bajaj Housing Finance.