Christmas Ad Row: Not Just McDonald's, These Brands Also Faced Fury For AI-Generated Commercials

McDonald’s is under fire after releasing an AI-generated Christmas commercial that left many viewers unsettled, rather than festive. The backlash came fast and furious. At one point, the company disabled comments on YouTube before later making the video private altogether

The ad consisted of a frenetic series of AI-generated video clips showing individuals experiencing various holiday mishaps. Since generative video tools are currently unable to deliver stable, continued footage, the ad used extremely short shots, Forbes reported.

The montage included scenes like malfunctioning Christmas decorations and a tantrum-throwing Santa in traffic. The advertisement was meant to position McDonald's as a haven of calm during the festive rush, but the use of AI drew negative reactions.