Coca-Cola Faces Fresh Criticism Over AI-Generated Christmas Ad Campaigns

The beverages giant continued its AI push despite widespread criticism last year, when its AI-created Christmas commercials were mocked by creative professionals and viewers. According to Forbes, those advertisements were described as “uncanny eyesores” and perceived as cheap reproductions of Coca-Cola’s historically warm and nostalgic festive storytelling.

This year’s release appears to have triggered the same reaction. A recent comment by Pratik Thakar, head of generative AI at Coca-Cola, also added fuel to the ongoing backlash on social media platforms.

Defending the brand’s approach, Thakar told The Hollywood Reporter, “We need to keep moving forward and pushing the envelope,” and added, “The genie is out of the bottle, and you’re not going to put it back in.”