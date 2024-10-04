Housing Sales To See A Festive Revival, Says Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri

Anarock Group Chairman Anuj Puri expects residential sales to experience a bounceback in the festive quarter.

According to a recent report by Anarock Research, housing sales have dropped 11% year-on-year in the July–September quarter in the top seven cities in India, the first such in nearly four years.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Puri said that heavy monsoons, shraddh, and a bit of an election overhang were the key reasons behind this decline.

“This quarter is going to be crucial because this is a festival quarter. We are hoping there will be a bounceback from the drop that has been experienced in the last quarter,” he said.

However, Puri also flagged some concerns regarding the demand spike for residential properties.

“One concern is that because the launches have been more lacklustre in comparison with demand, I don’t want this demand-supply balance to tilt in favour of demand,” he said.

That is where, according to the Anarock chairman, developers realise that demand is far greater than supply and prices start to increase.

“This then impacts the sentiment and the cycle starts to show nervousness,” he added.