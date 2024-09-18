Rental Values In Top Indian Cities Surge By 72%, Outpacing Capital Growth: ANAROCK Report

Rental values in key micromarkets across India’s top seven cities have surged by up to 72% between the end of 2021 and the first half of 2024, outpacing capital value growth in many regions, according to the latest report from ANAROCK Research.

As an increasing number of Indians migrate to urban centres, the rent-versus-buy debate has intensified, with both options presenting their own set of advantages and challenges.

"Data analysis of key micromarkets in the top 7 cities shows that in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai, average residential rental values rose more than the capital values between 2021-end and H1 2024. However, areas in NCR, MMR and Hyderabad saw the reverse trend—capital values appreciated more than the rental values," said Prashant Thakur, regional director and head of research at ANAROCK Group.