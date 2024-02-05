Anarock Raises Rs 200 Crore From 360 One Asset Management For Its Business Expansion

Sameer Nath, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Venture Capital & Private Equity at 360 One Asset, said, "In Anarock, we observe a top-class management team, premier marketing and advisory capabilities and a clear leader in India's large and growing real estate services sector." Rohin Shah, Director & Co-Founder of Anarock, said "the partnership will significantly leverage our 30 years of experience in the Indian real estate market and accelerate our pursuit of innovative and market-leading real estate solutions for our clients." Anarock's key focus will remain research and technology-driven marketing and sales of real estate across all major sectors acting for developers, investors, and occupiers, he added.