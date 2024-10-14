Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans And Offers: October 2024
Airtel Recharge Plans I Airtel Recharge Plans & Offers (October 2024): Airtel offers customers a range of recharge plans designed to cater to their specific needs. The plans come with varying validity from monthly to yearly, and offer unlimited voice calls and data.
There are also plans with a validity of less than a month for those looking for a budget-friendly option for a shorter duration. Here's a look at the complete range of Airtel's recharge plans:
Top Prepaid Plans Offered By Airtel
Plan Rs 249: It offers 1 GB of daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day for 24 days. Customers also get access to Airtel Xstream Play, and Free Hello Tunes on Wynk.
Plan Rs 299: The plan comes with 1 GB of daily data, free unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. It also offers access to Airtel Xstream Play, and Free Hello Tunes on Wynk.
Plan Rs 349: The pack offers 2 GB of data a day, access to Apollo 24/7 Circle (3 months) and Free Hello Tunes on Wynk for 28 days.
Plan Rs 355: Customers get 25 GB of data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day for 30 days with this plan. It comes with access to Airtel Xstream Play, Hello Tunes on Wynk, and Apollo 24/7 Circle (3 months) at no extra cost.
Plan Rs 429: With this plan, Airtel offers 2.5 GB daily data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. The pack comes with unlimited 5G data and access to Airtel Xstream Play, Hello Tunes on Wynk and Apollo 24/7 Circle (3 months) with no extra cost.
Plans Rs 549: This pack offers 3 GB daily data along with a Disney+Hotstar subscription. Customers also get free calling, and 100 SMS/day with unlimited 5G data access to Airtel Xstream Play, Hello Tunes on Wynk, and Apollo 24/7 Circle (3 months) with no extra cost. Validity: 28 days.
Plan Rs 579: With Rs 579 recharge, Airtel subscribers get 1.5 GB daily data with unlimited calling, and 100 SMS/day for 56 days. It also offers access to Airtel Xstream Play, Hello Tunes on Wynk and Apollo 24/7 Circle (3 months) with no extra cost.
Plans Rs 799: This recharge offers 1.5 GB daily data, free calling and SMS (capped at 100 SMS/day) for 77 days.
Plan Rs 838: With this pack, customers get an Amazon Prime membership, 3GB daily data, free calling, and 100 SMS/day for 56 days.
Plans Rs 859: It offers 1.5 GB daily data, unlimited calling, free SMS (100/day) with Rewards Mini Subscription and Apollo 24/7 Circle (3 months). The plan is valid for 84 days.
Plan Rs 929: The pack offers 1.5GB daily data, free calling, free SMS (100/day) and Airtel Xstream Play for 90 days.
Plan Rs 1,999: With this pack, customers get 24GB data along with unlimited calling, free SMS (100 SMS/day) and 365 days.
Plan Rs 3,999: This recharge plan gives 2.5GB of daily data, a year of Disney+Hotstar, unlimited calling, and free SMS (100/per day) for 365 days. Further, the pack gives unlimited 5G data, Xstream Play, and Hello Tunes on Wynk.
Plan Rs 3,599: With Airtel's Rs 3,599 recharge plan, customers get unlimited calling, 5G data and Airtel Xstream Play with Hello Tunes. The data usage is capped at 2GB/day.
Disclaimer: Rates and validity are subject to change, hence, it is recommended that customers visit the official Airtel website for the latest and updated prepaid plans.