Adani Ports Achieves 37.9 MMT Cargo Volume In October

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. reported its operational performance for October in an exchange filing on Monday.

In October, APSEZ handled a total of 37.9 Million Metric Tonnes of cargo, contributing to the company's year-to-date cargo handling increase. For the first ten months of the fiscal year, APSEZ’s cargo volumes reached 257.7 MMT, an 8% year-on-year rise, driven by substantial growth in container traffic (up 19%) and liquid and gas cargo (up 9%).

Additionally, APSEZ’s logistics rail volume grew 11% YoY to 0.36 million twenty-foot equivalent units, while General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme volumes expanded 18% YoY, reaching 12.5 MMT.

For the July-September quarter, APSEZ’s consolidated net profit climbed 37% YoY to Rs 2,412 crore, in line with market expectations. It has risen from Rs 1,761 crore in the same period last year.