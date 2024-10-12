Adani Ports Completes Acquisition Of 95% Stake In Gopalpur Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of a 95% stake in Gopalpur Port Ltd. from existing shareholders. This acquisition follows a definitive agreement signed on March 25.

According to the company’s filing from March, the acquisition is such that APSEZ will acquire 56% of the stake from SP Port Maintenance Private Ltd. and approximately 39% from Orissa Stevedores Ltd. The total consideration for the stake amounts to Rs 1,349 crore, with the enterprise value of GPL estimated at Rs 3,080 crore, subject to closing adjustments.