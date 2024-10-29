Adani Ports Q2 Results: Profit Rises 37%
Net profit of the company was up 37% year-on-year to Rs 2,412 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 1,761 crore in the year-ago period
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose to Rs 2,412 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The net profit numbers meet analysts' estimates.
Net profit of the company was up 37% year-on-year to Rs 2,412 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 1,761 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore.
Adani Ports Q2 FY25 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 7,067 crore versus Rs 6,646 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,267 crore)
Net profit up 37% at Rs 2,412 crore versus Rs 1,761 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,601 crore)
Ebitda up 12.6% at Rs 4,369 crore versus Rs 3,880 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,372 crore)
Margin at 61.8% versus 58.4%. (Bloomberg estimate: 60.2%)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones Ltd. share price was trading 0.75% higher at Rs 1,362.40 apiece.
Shares of Adani Ports erased gains after reporting net profit in line with analysts' expectations. It declined as much as 2.23% to Rs 1,322,00 earlier in the day. Now, the stock was trading 0.33% higher at Rs 1,356.65 apiece as of 1:14 p.m., as compared to 0.08% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
(This is a developing story).
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.