Adani Ports Q2 Results: Profit Rises 37%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose to Rs 2,412 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The net profit numbers meet analysts' estimates.

Net profit of the company was up 37% year-on-year to Rs 2,412 crore in the July-September period, compared to Rs 1,761 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore.