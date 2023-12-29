Adani, IHC Tie-Up To Boost India's Green, Digital Transformation, Say Top Executives
Adani Energy Solutions subsidiary and Esyasoft will set up a smart metering joint venture, while Adani Global and Sirius have agreed to partner on technologies like AI.
International Holding Co.'s partnerships with the Adani Group will help in scaling up India's decarbonising efforts and boost digital transformation, according to top executives at the Abu Dhabi-based group.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Transmission Step-Four and Esyasoft Holdings, an IHC subsidiary, will set up a joint venture to implement smart metering projects in India and globally. Adani Global Ltd. and Sirius International Holding Ltd., another IHC arm, have agreed to create a new joint venture for digital transformation.
Partnering with Adani Energy Ltd. is a significant move as it will help Esyasoft Holding scale and deliver "our vision of decarbonising," Bipin Chandra, founder and chief executive officer at Esyasoft, told BQ Prime in an interview.
Considering that Adani is going to be one of the world's largest players in renewable energy, new innovations in grid and EV are on the cards. Chandra said.
"We currently have about 25 million consumer base and are moving addition up to 30 million," Chandra said. "With Adani partnership we plan to go up to 70 to 100 million consumer base."
The kind of opportunity that India has created in the smart grid is huge and this is one of the fundamental elements of decarbonisation, he said.
The company also plans to integrate all the other solutions into the Adani group ecosystem, Chandra said. The Adani Group company will hold 49%, and Esyasoft will own 51% in the joint venture.
The joint venture will also bid for and execute Indian and global orders. It has about 100 experts spread across India, the UAE, the UK, and KSA, serving major Indian discoms, Scottish Gas, and UAE-based utilities like FEWA, DEWA, SEWA and ADDC.
'Competitive Edge'
The partnership with Adani "is perfect" because they have an enormous industrial base and will allow Sirius International Holding to test and prove technologies like AI that it is looking to implement, Richard Budel, chief commercial officer, said.
"We know the problems and we know the solutions," Budel said.
Adani Global brings to the relationship a "massive wealth of deployment experience, data, information, and expertise," according to Budel. "This gives us a competitive edge over other players with the largest industrial testbed provided by Adani Group companies," he said.
The joint venture aims to capitalise on the digital transformation expertise of Sirius and Adani's strategic insights to focus on leading the $175 billion opportunity in digitisation of the Indian economy.
Sirius Digitech, according to its statement, will deploy an integrated ecosystem of digital platforms by leveraging the expanding power of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and secured blockchain products across infrastructure industries and extending to areas that include fintech, healthtech and greentech.
(Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)