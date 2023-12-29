Adani, IHC Tie-Up To Boost India's Green, Digital Transformation, Say Top Executives

International Holding Co.'s partnerships with the Adani Group will help in scaling up India's decarbonising efforts and boost digital transformation, according to top executives at the Abu Dhabi-based group.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Transmission Step-Four and Esyasoft Holdings, an IHC subsidiary, will set up a joint venture to implement smart metering projects in India and globally. Adani Global Ltd. and Sirius International Holding Ltd., another IHC arm, have agreed to create a new joint venture for digital transformation.

Partnering with Adani Energy Ltd. is a significant move as it will help Esyasoft Holding scale and deliver "our vision of decarbonising," Bipin Chandra, founder and chief executive officer at Esyasoft, told BQ Prime in an interview.

Considering that Adani is going to be one of the world's largest players in renewable energy, new innovations in grid and EV are on the cards. Chandra said.

"We currently have about 25 million consumer base and are moving addition up to 30 million," Chandra said. "With Adani partnership we plan to go up to 70 to 100 million consumer base."

The kind of opportunity that India has created in the smart grid is huge and this is one of the fundamental elements of decarbonisation, he said.

The company also plans to integrate all the other solutions into the Adani group ecosystem, Chandra said. The Adani Group company will hold 49%, and Esyasoft will own 51% in the joint venture.

The joint venture will also bid for and execute Indian and global orders. It has about 100 experts spread across India, the UAE, the UK, and KSA, serving major Indian discoms, Scottish Gas, and UAE-based utilities like FEWA, DEWA, SEWA and ADDC.