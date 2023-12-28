Adani Global Forms Joint Venture With UAE-Based IHC Subsidiary

Adani Global Ltd. and Sirius International Holding Ltd. a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co., have entered an agreement to create a new joint venture.

Sirius Digitech International Ltd. will be owned 51% by Sirius and 49% by the Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary, according to the press release.

Th joint venture will capitalise on the digital-transformation expertise of Sirius and Adani's strategic insights to focus on leading the $175-billion opportunity in digitasation of the Indian economy. This digital opportunity is rapidly evolving to becoming a $1-trillion market by 2030, according to the release.