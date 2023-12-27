Adani Energy Solutions Inks JV With With IHC-Backed Esyasoft For Smart Metering 

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary Adani Transmission Step-Four and Esyasoft Holdings of the UAE will set up a joint venture to implement smart metering projects in India and globally.

While the Adani Group company will hold 49%, Esyasoft will own 51% in the joint venture, with equal participation in the board of directors, according to an exchange filing.

The joint venture will also bid for and execute Indian and global orders. It has about 100 experts spread across India, the UAE, the UK, and KSA, serving major Indian discoms, Scottish Gas, and UAE-based utilities like FEWA, DEWA, SEWA and ADDC.

The transaction deepens the relationship between Adani and Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co., a major shareholder in Esyasoft through its subsidiary Sirius International Holdings, the release said.