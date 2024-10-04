Adani Energy Solutions Incorporates Wholly Owned Subsidiary Adani Energy Solutions Global

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. has incorporated an wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Energy Solutions Global Ltd.

Its initial share capital is $27,000 divided into 27,000 shares with a nominal value of $1 each, according to an exchange filing.

The acquisition does not fall within related party transactions. The acquisition of the investment holding company will enable Adani Energy Solutions to explore business opportunities in transmission projects outside India.

The consideration was in cash and the cost of acquisition was via initial subscription to the share capital.