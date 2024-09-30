Adani Energy Solutions Gets 'Buy' From ICICI Securities As It Sees 30% Upside—Here's Why

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. got a 'buy' rating as ICICI Securities Ltd. initiated coverage on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,318 per share, indicating a potential upside of 30%.

The brokerage sees strong earnings growth ahead, supported by the company’s focus on expanding its smart metering and unregulated business segments.

Adani Energy Solutions has transitioned from operating regulated transmission assets to emerging as a leader in both competitively built transmission networks and smart metering solutions, the note said. The company has also entered unregulated businesses, tapping into new growth opportunities.

Earnings growth is expected to be driven by new transmission projects, expansion in the Mumbai distribution business, and the scaling of smart meter assets. ICICI Securities estimates a 32% Compound Annual Growth Rate in Adani Energy Solutions' Ebitda between fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2027, primarily due to contributions from new transmission bids, smart meter projects, and growth in distribution areas.