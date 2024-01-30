Union Budget App: What Is It, How To Download, Features And More

The Union Government Budget app makes the budget documents available to members of the parliament and the general public in one place. The app facilitates viewing of 14 Union Budget documents, including constitutionally prescribed Annual Financial Statements (AFS), Demands for Grants (DG), Financial Bill and more such important documents in a eco-friendly digital mode.

Following is the list of 14 Budget documents presented in parliament

Finance Minister's Budget Speech

Annual Financial Statement

Demands for Grants

Finance Bill

Statements mandated under the FRBM Act: a) Macro-Economic Framework Statement, b) Medium-Term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement

Expenditure Budget

Receipt Budget

Expenditure Profile

Budget at a Glance

Memorandum Explaining the Provisions in Finance Bill

Output Outcome Monitoring Framework

Key Features of Budget

Key to Budget Documents

The documents shown at serial numbers 2, 3 and 4 are mandated by Article 112, 113 and 110(a) of the Constitution of India respectively. While the documents with serial numbers 5a and 5b are presented as per the provisions of the FRBM Act, 2003. ,The documents from serial number 6 to 13 are in the nature of explanatory statements supporting the mandated documents with the narrative in a user-friendly format suited for quick or contextual references.