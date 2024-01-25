Budget 2024: What Is 'Halwa' Ceremony And What Is The Significance?

The Halwa ceremony is organised every year in the basement of North Block, which houses the ministry in the national capital. It is attended by the finance minister and other high-ranking officials.

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the 'lock-in' process of Budget preparation begins, an official statement said.

As part of the ceremony, Sitharaman also took a round of the Budget Press and reviewed the preparations besides extending her best wishes to the officials concerned.