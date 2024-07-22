Budget 2024: PM Modi Sets The Tone Emphasising National Development

"The public has given its mandate, and now it is for the members of parliament to focus on the nation for the next five years," he said. He stressed the importance of using the parliamentary platform for nation-building initiatives, echoing his vision for a prosperous India by 2047.

Modi's address came as the Monsoon Session kicked off. It is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 12. The session's centerpiece on Monday will be the presentation of the Economic Survey 2023-24 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This annual report, accompanied by a statistical appendix, will provide insights into India's economic performance and set the stage for the Union Budget announcement.

According to the parliamentary schedule, the Economic Survey will be presented in the Lok Sabha at 1:00 p.m. and subsequently in the Rajya Sabha at 2:00 p.m., marking a critical juncture for policy debates and fiscal planning.