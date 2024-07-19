Economic Survey Of India 2024 To Be Out Soon: Know All About It

The Economic Survey of India, which is usually released a day prior to the Union Budget, is expected to be released on July 22. This is as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting this year's budget on July 23.

The survey is an annual report released by the Ministry of Finance and serves as an important document that provides a comprehensive analysis of the country's economic performance and outlines policy recommendations.

It is significant as it offers a detailed assessment of the previous year's economic trends and forecasts for the upcoming year. It provides a macroeconomic overview, that includes GDP growth rates, inflation figures, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, and sectoral performances. This data-driven analysis helps stakeholders understand the health of the economy, identify emerging challenges, and anticipate policy directions.

Here is a look at what it focuses on.