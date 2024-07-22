Economic Survey 2024 Live Updates: Pre-Budget Cues Show Six-Pronged Approach For Viksit Bharat

Despite being one of the world's fastest-growing economies, India's annual per capita carbon emissions are approximately one-third of the worldwide average, according to the Economic Survey 2023–24.

The country aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 for inclusive, sustainable economic growth. Access to stable energy is crucial for development but requires viable battery storage technologies and critical minerals, the report said.

"Balancing development needs with a low-carbon pathway is a tightrope, especially when financed predominantly through domestic resources," according to the report.