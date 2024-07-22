Economic Survey 2024 Live Updates: Pre-Budget Cues Show Six-Pronged Approach For Viksit Bharat
Catch all the updates from the Economic Survey 2024, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.
Economic Survey 2024: GDP To Grow 6.5-7% This Year
The Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.5-7% in fiscal 2025, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24.
Key observations:
GVA in the agriculture sector continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace.
Erratic weather patterns during the year impacted overall output.
Various high-frequency indicators reflect the growth in the services sector.
Private final consumption expenditure grew by 4% in real terms in FY24.
Gross Fixed Capital Formation continues to emerge as an important driver of growth.
There are early signs that the momentum in private capital formation has been sustained in FY24.
Economic Survey 2024: India’s Per Capita Emissions Far Below Global Average
Despite being one of the world's fastest-growing economies, India's annual per capita carbon emissions are approximately one-third of the worldwide average, according to the Economic Survey 2023–24.
The country aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 for inclusive, sustainable economic growth. Access to stable energy is crucial for development but requires viable battery storage technologies and critical minerals, the report said.
"Balancing development needs with a low-carbon pathway is a tightrope, especially when financed predominantly through domestic resources," according to the report.
Economic Survey 2024: Auto Sector Performance
Production of four-wheelers grew 7.1% YoY to 49 lakh units
Production of three-wheelers grew 16.0% YoY to 9.9 lakh units
Production of two-wheelers grew 10.3% YoY to 2.15 crore units
Production of commercial vehicles rose 2.9% YoY to 10.7 lakh units
EV Sector In FY24
A total of 8.95 lakh EVs incentivised under FAME-II scheme
This included 8.04 lakh 2Ws, 76,200 3Ws and 12,400 4Ws
EVs received policy support under three schemes in FY24
Auto PLI scheme attracted investment of Rs 14,043 crore in FY24
A new India EV policy announced for global EV makers to ‘Make in India’
Auto Components In FY24
Domestic production grew at 9% YoY in FY24 vs 11% CAGR in FY20-23
Domestic consumption grew 10% YoY in FY24 vs 16% CAGR in FY20-23
Exports rose 9% YoY in FY24 vs 16% CAGR in FY20-23
Imports rose 6% YoY in FY24 vs 14% CAGR in FY20-23
Economic Survey 2024: Robust Foreign Trade
"India’s external sector remained strong amidst on-going geopolitical headwinds accompanied by sticky inflation. India’s external sector remained strong amidst on-going geopolitical headwinds accompanied by sticky inflation. The moderation in merchandise imports and rising services exports have improved India’s current account deficit which narrowed 0.7% in FY24. India’s services exports grew by 4.9% to $341.1 billion in FY24, with growth largely driven by IT/software services and ‘other’ business services."
Economic Survey 2024: Inflation Outlook
"Going forward, the RBI projects inflation to fall to 4.5% in FY25 and 4.1% in FY26, assuming normal monsoon and no external or policy shocks. ...achieving long-term price stability requires a clear forward-looking vision. ... the medium to long-term inflation outlook will be shaped by the strengthening of price monitoring mechanisms and market intelligence as well as focused efforts to increase the domestic production of essential food items like pulses and edible oils for which India has a great degree of import dependence."
Economic Survey 2024: Inflation Moderated In FY24
"During FY22 and FY23, the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and supply disruptions contributed to rising inflationary pressures globally. In India, consumer goods and services faced price hikes due to international conflicts and adverse weather conditions impacting food costs. However, in FY24, the Central Government’s timely policy interventions and the Reserve Bank of India’s price stability measures helped maintain retail inflation at 5.4 per cent - the lowest level since the pandemic."
Economic Survey 2024: Investment Position In Economy
"The Government’s thrust on capex and sustained momentum in private investment has boosted capital formation growth. Gross Fixed Capital Formation increased by 9% in real terms in 2023-24. Moving forward, healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will further strengthen private investment. The positive trends in residential real estate market indicate that the household sector capital formation is increasing significantly."
Economic Survey 2024: More Private Sector Financing Needed To Continue Building Infrastructure
Economic Survey 2024: CEA On Retail Boom In Equity Trading
"The number of unique tax IDs registered on the NSE rose from 2.7 crore in FY19 to 9.2 crore in FY24. The enhanced participation of retail investors in the Indian capital market is hugely welcome and lends stability to the capital market. It has also enabled retail investors to earn higher returns on their savings. Most of the new retail investors are likely young and may have a higher risk appetite. It is also reflected in the interest that retail investors have shown in derivatives trading, especially expiration-day trading. While derivatives are hedging instruments, they are mostly used as speculative instruments by investors worldwide. India is likely no exception."
Economic Survey 2024: CEA On Capital Market Stability
"The financialisation of economies has not ended well, even for advanced economies... All stakeholders – market participants, market infrastructure institutions, regulators, and the government must ensure that capital markets play their theoretically assigned role of directing savings to their most productive investments. It is not just in the national interest. It is an act of self-interest, too."
Economic Survey 2024: AI Impact On Employment
"The advent of Artificial Intelligence casts a huge pall of uncertainty as to its impact on workers across all skill levels – low, semi and high. These will create barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for India in the coming years and decades. Overcoming these requires a grand alliance of union and state governments and the private sector."
Economic Survey 2024: CEA On Tax Growth
Net taxes at constant prices grew by 19.1% in FY24. The tax growth was aided by reasonably strong growth at Centre and state levels. Rationalisation of subsidy expenditure also helped: Economic Survey 2024.
Economic Survey 2024 On Derivatives Trading
"Derivatives trading holds the potential for outsized gains. Thus, it caters to humans' gambling instincts and can augment income if profitable. These considerations are likely driving active retail participation in derivatives trading. However, globally, derivatives trading loses money for the investors, for the most part. Raising investor awareness and continuous financial education is essential to warn them of the low or negative expected returns from derivatives trading. A significant stock correction could see losses that are more considerable for retail investors participating in capital markets through derivatives. Investors’ behavioural response would be to feel ‘cheated’ by unseen more considerable forces. They may not return to capital markets for a long time. That is a loss to them and the economy."
Economic Survey 2024: CEA On India Outlook
"The Indian economy is on a strong wicket and stable footing. Indian economy demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges. Private sector capital formation picked up in FY24 at a slower pace. The total number of factory jobs grew annually by 3.6% between FY14 and FY22."
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey 2024 In Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey 2024 in the Lok Sabha.
Economic Survey 2024: Role In Budget Preparation
The Economic Survey sets the stage for budgetary decisions. It provides a factual backdrop against which budget proposals are formulated, ensuring that fiscal policies are aligned with economic realities and long-term goals. The survey's recommendations often influence policy priorities, tax reforms, expenditure allocations, and measures to stimulate economic growth and development.
Economic Survey 2024: Preparation And Presentation
The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India. The CEA leads a team of experts in compiling and analysing economic data from various sources, including government reports, surveys, and international agencies.
The document is then tabled in Parliament by the Finance Minister. Members then discuss the contents, which becomes the basis of debating the budget.
Economic Survey 2024: Key Focus Areas And Contents
The Economic Survey of India, which is usually released a day prior to the Union Budget. It is an annual report released by the Ministry of Finance and serves as an important document that provides a comprehensive analysis of the country's economic performance and outlines policy recommendations.
Each economic survey typically covers a wide range of topics, including:
Macroeconomic Indicators: It evaluates the overall economic health, including GDP growth rates, inflation, and fiscal deficits. These indicators provide insights into the economy's stability and growth trajectory.
Sectoral Performance: Analysis of various sectors, such as agriculture, industry, services, and infrastructure, and their contributions to overall economic growth.
Policy Recommendations: Based on economic analysis, the Economic Survey suggests policy reforms and interventions to address challenges and capitalise on opportunities.
Social Sectors: Assessment of social indicators like employment, poverty alleviation efforts, healthcare, and education, highlighting their impact on economic development.
Global Economic Trends: The survey discusses global economic developments and their implications for India, offering a broader context for economic policies.
Special Focus Areas: It may delve into specific themes, such as the digital economy, climate change, demographic trends, or structural reforms, reflecting current economic priorities.
Modi Speaks Ahead Of Budget 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Union Budget due to be presented in Parliament on Tuesday will decide the direction for the next five years of his third term in power. He addressed the media ahead of the start of the monsoon session of Parliament on Monday.
"...It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first budget for the third time... I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country, and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This budget is important for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation for our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.
Sitharaman To Table Economic Survey 2024
Monday marks the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slated to present the Economic Survey 2023-24 and its statistical appendix, a day before the presentation of the final Union Budget of 2024.
The Economic Survey 2023-24 will be presented in Lok Sabha at 1:00 p.m. and in Rajya Sabha at 2:00 p.m. Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran will address a press conference on the survey at 2:30 p.m. in New Delhi.
The Economic Survey provides an extensive overview of the national economy for the concluding financial year. Compiled by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor, the survey is finalised upon approval by the Finance Minister.