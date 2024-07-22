Economic Survey: India Needs To Generate 78.5 Lakh Non-Farm Jobs Every Year

The Indian economy needs to generate 78.5 lakh annual jobs in the non-farm sector to cater to the rising workforce and productivity in the agriculture sector also needs to be improved, according to the Economic Survey 2023–24.

To create these many jobs, there is a need to create the conditions for faster growth of productive jobs outside of agriculture, especially in organised manufacturing and services, said the survey that was released on Monday on the eve of the Union Budget.

"In their fascination for AI and fear of erosion of competitiveness, businesses have to bear in mind their responsibility for employment generation and the consequent impact on social stability," it said, suggesting that the companies should strike a balance between labour and capital deployment.