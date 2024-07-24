Budget 2024: Metals And Mining Firms To Benefit From Critical Minerals Mission, Custom Duty Relief

Highlighting steel and copper as important raw materials for India, the 2024 budget proposes to remove the basic customs duty of 2.5% on ferro nickel. The government also removed the 5% customs duty on blister copper. The Finance Minister will also continue with the zero duty on ferrous scrap and nickel cathode.

The budget also announced that customs duties on steel scrap would be removed. This could encourage steel producers to set up more green steel capacities, where steel scraps play a crucial role, particularly in the electric arc furnace method, which is a key green steel production process.

The removal of the above-mentioned duties could mainly benefit large steel producers like Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and Jindal Steel Power Ltd.