NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Metals And Mining Firms To Benefit From Critical Minerals Mission, Custom Duty Relief
Co-presented
by
IBM
Associate
Sponsors
CANARA and HSBCICICISammaan capital
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2024: Metals And Mining Firms To Benefit From Critical Minerals Mission, Custom Duty Relief

Here are all the key measures, and which metals and mining company stand to benefit from them:

24 Jul 2024, 01:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@jccards?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Marek Studzinski</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/a-man-standing-in-front-of-a-construction-site-s6oppm9oB8c?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a></p></div>
Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash

The Union Budget 2024 announced several measures that are positive for various metal and mining companies.

Key measures include the introduction of the critical mineral mission, the removal of basic customs duties, and higher allocations for infrastructure.

Here are all the key measures, and which metals and mining company stand to benefit from them:

Critical Mineral Mission

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday that the government will be setting up a Critical Mineral Mission for domestic production, recycling, and overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets.

This move is positive for metals like aluminium, lithium, cobalt, and opper. The mission could benefit not only recyclers like Gravita India Ltd., but also miners like NMDC Ltd. and Coal India Ltd., which focus on critical mineral blocks.

ALSO READ

Brokerage Views On Budget: Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Jefferies And More

Opinion
Brokerage Views On Budget: Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Jefferies And More
Read More

Custom Duties

Highlighting steel and copper as important raw materials for India, the 2024 budget proposes to remove the basic customs duty of 2.5% on ferro nickel. The government also removed the 5% customs duty on blister copper. The Finance Minister will also continue with the zero duty on ferrous scrap and nickel cathode.

The budget also announced that customs duties on steel scrap would be removed. This could encourage steel producers to set up more green steel capacities, where steel scraps play a crucial role, particularly in the electric arc furnace method, which is a key green steel production process.

The removal of the above-mentioned duties could mainly benefit large steel producers like Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and Jindal Steel Power Ltd.

Thermal Power Plants

The budget also announced that the development of indigenous technology for Advanced Ultra Super Critical thermal power plants that have higher efficiency has been completed.

This was underpinned by the announcement of a joint venture between NTPC and Bharat Heavy Electricals, which will be setting up a full-scale 800 MW commercial plant using the same technology. This is an indication of the expected higher thermal power demand, which could lead to a higher thermal coal demand. This benefits Coal India Ltd.

ALSO READ

Budget 2024: Focus Back On Thermal Power, Modular Nuclear Projects

Opinion
Budget 2024: Focus Back On Thermal Power, Modular Nuclear Projects
Read More

Higher Capex

Finally, the 11% increase in capital expenditure towards infrastructure spending is positive for metal companies because it could drive higher demand for steel used in construction.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,400; L&T, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank In Focus

Opinion
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Near 24,400; L&T, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank In Focus
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT