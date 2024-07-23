Budget 2024: Government Announces Support For Critical Minerals Via Missions, Duty Exemptions

Critical minerals like lithium, copper, cobalt and rare earth elements are crucial for sectors such as nuclear and renewable energy, space, defence, telecommunications, and high-tech electronics, she said.

Sitharaman proposed to fully exempt customs duties on 25 critical minerals and reduce the basis of customs duties on two of them. Some of the 25 critical minerals exempted from duty include cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, potash, tin, tungsten, and more.

The two minerals that will see a reduction in duty include graphite, silicon quartz and silicon dioxide. The duties will be reduced from 7.5% to 2.5%, according to the budget document.

This will not only provide a major fillip to the processing and refining of stated minerals but also help secure their availability for these strategic and important sectors, she said.