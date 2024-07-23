Budget 2024: Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Hike A Surprise, Says EY's Pranav Sayta

The increase in short-term capital gains tax was expected, but the hike in long-term capital gains tax was a surprise, said Pranav Sayta, national leader of international tax and transaction services at EY India.

In a series of reforms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several key changes in the Budget 2024, presented on Tuesday. Adjustments to the tax regime, increased standard deductions for salaried employees, and the abolishment of the angel tax for investors were among them.

"The government has not compromised on the fiscal deficit. In fact, they have improved significantly. Full credit to the government for this," said Sayta.

Increase in short-term capital gains tax from 15% to 20% was expected, he said, attributing it to a strategy to temper short-term trading and raise revenue. However, the long-term capital gains tax adjustment was a surprise. "I don’t think the market will take it well," he said, adding that this is in early stage of implementation.

The abolition of angel tax is a major positive move for startups and the investment ecosystem, including foreign investors, he said.