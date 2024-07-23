Budget 2024: Comprehensive Plan For Economic Growth And Sustainability, Says CII President

"This budget is a positive step forward. With sustained focus and future increments, it will enhance the economy's competitiveness and boost consumption. It will also build capacity for future growth," he said.

Issues of employment and employability are well covered, and the agricultural sector has been comprehensively addressed in terms of productivity and resilience, according to him.

"The budget focuses on ease of doing business and the next generation of reforms. It makes strong statements of intent regarding land and job schemes," Puri said.

The Finance Minister has made significant changes to the income tax and direct taxes in the new regime, particularly benefiting the middle and lower income groups, according to Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII.

"The simplification of the tax system is another positive step, which strongly incentivises the new regime," he told NDTV. "This will result in increased spending power for the people."

The budget focuses on employment generation through different schemes, Banerjee said.