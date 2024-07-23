NDTV ProfitBudget 2024Budget 2024: Government Sets Aside Rs 1.52 Lakh Crore For Agriculture, Allied Sectors In FY25
Budget 2024: Government Sets Aside Rs 1.52 Lakh Crore For Agriculture, Allied Sectors In FY25

Nearly one crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming over two years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced.

23 Jul 2024, 11:24 AM IST
States that have aligned their agriculture to consumer preferences have earned more per acre than Haryana and Punjab which are cereal dependent.

The government is going to undertake comprehensive review of agricultural research driving the focus on developing climate resilient varieties in agriculture, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

With Rs 1.52 lakh crore set aside for agriculture and allied sectors in FY25, Sitharaman said that new 109 high yielding, climate resilient varieties will be released to farmers.

She added that nearly one crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming over two years and 10,000 need based bio-input centres will be established as well, along with strengthening production, storage, marketing of oil-seeds.

Large-scale clusters for vegetable production will also be developed closer to consumption centres and digital crop survey for Kharif to be taken up in 400 districts in FY25.

Financing for shrimp farming, processing, export will also be facilitated through NABARD.

