Budget 2024: Government Sets Aside Rs 1.52 Lakh Crore For Agriculture, Allied Sectors In FY25

The government is going to undertake comprehensive review of agricultural research driving the focus on developing climate resilient varieties in agriculture, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

With Rs 1.52 lakh crore set aside for agriculture and allied sectors in FY25, Sitharaman said that new 109 high yielding, climate resilient varieties will be released to farmers.

She added that nearly one crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming over two years and 10,000 need based bio-input centres will be established as well, along with strengthening production, storage, marketing of oil-seeds.