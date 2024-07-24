Budget 2024: Hike In Capital Gains Tax, STT May Cool Down Market Activity, Says Nithin Kamath

The Union Budget 2024-25 proposal to hike the capital gains tax might cool down the activity in the stock markets if that is the idea of the government, according to Nithin Kamath, chief executive officer of Zerodha Broking Ltd.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to hike the long-term capital gains tax from 10% to 12.5% and the short-term capital gains tax from 15% to 20%.

These changes will be applicable from Wednesday, Kamath posted on X. "If the idea was to cool down the activity in the markets, this might just do the trick."