Budget 2024: STT Hike On F&O To Hurt Traders, But Retailers Won't Be The Worst Hit

In the Union budget 2024–25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in securities transaction tax on futures to 0.02% from 0.01% and 0.1% from 0.062% on options.

This translates to a tax paid of Rs 10,000 for each crore, based on an options contract's premium value, and Rs 2,000 per crore for the sale of futures contracts.

The hike is 60% higher in the case of derivative contracts, compared to the earlier tax of Rs 6,250 per crore on options contracts based on premium values and Rs 1,250 per crore on futures contracts.

While the hike, in relative terms, is substantial, its impact scales up as the value of the underlying contracts rises.

The average trade size over the last six months ended in May stood at Rs 6,194 for equity options, implying an average tax paid going up to Rs 6.1 from Rs 3.8 earlier.