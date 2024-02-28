Sun Pharma's Dilip Shanghvi Aims To Raise R&D Spend To $1 Billion — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi aspires to increase the company's research and development spend to a billion dollars in the next three to five years.

The company aims to go from the current 7% R&D revenue level to 9% in terms of overall R&D spend, he said. "This will help bring newer and innovative products."

Currently, the company spends around 40% of its overall R&D budget on innovative products. While the amount will increase, he said that the percentage spent on innovative products will continue to remain the same.

While the company manages to achieve its targeted revenue numbers from generics in the U.S., it is never from the products and sales that it envisaged, Shanghvi said. "It is more like a lottery."

Certain early approvals or high sales of unexpected products help the pharma company make money, but there is no consistency. This is why it would not want to invest more in generic R&D, he said.

Shanghvi expects the company's psoriasis' treatment drug, Ilumya—a specialty product—to be a billion-dollar product in the next few years.