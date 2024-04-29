ADVERTISEMENT
Sri Lanka Travel Cost To Halve As Ferry Services To Resume From May 13
Travel between the two countries is expected to cost close to 50% less than air travel.
After a long hiatus, the passenger ferry service between Tamil Nadu and Northern Sri Lanka is set to restart yet again.The passenger ferry service will re-commence on May 13, between Nagapattinam Port in Tamil Nadu and the Northern Sri Lankan Port of Kankesanthurai.The distance between these ports is approximately 64 nautical miles, with a travel time of around four hours, depending on the speed of the vessel and prevailing sea condi...
