Post Fund Raise, Vodafone Idea CEO Bats For Tariff Hike — '20% Not Enough'

India's third-largest telecom service provider, Vodafone Idea Ltd., says there is a huge catch up on the tariff front for all telecom operators. Tariffs should at least reach a level where the industry can begin to cover its cost of capital, said Akshaya Moondra, chief executive officer at Vodafone Idea, in an interaction with NDTV Profit ahead of its Rs 18,000-crore follow-on public offer that opens on April 18. A significant corr...