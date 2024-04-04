Magnificent Seven? It’s More Like the Blazing Two and Tepid Five

Tesla Inc., which has struggled to make any realistic claim as an AI player even as it grapples with questions about the EV market and concerns regarding Elon Musk’s leadership, is the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, sinking almost 30% as of March 20. Apple Inc. is also down, and Alphabet Inc. has underperformed the broader market. But on March 18 they both took a big jump, with the latter posting its best day since December. The reason? AI again. Bloomberg News reported that Apple was in talks to license Google’s Gemini AI engine for the iPhone.