Naresh Goyal's Turbulent Ride From Ruling Indian Skies To Hopeless Imprisonment

When Jet Airways launched commercial operations in 1993, its competitors were Damania Airways, Sahara India or Air Sahara, ModiLuft and East-West Airlines, along with government-owned Indian Airlines and Air India. The Indian market, however, proved to be a graveyard for carriers. None of Jet Airways' original private peers survived.

"He knowingly or unknowingly caused more harm to Indian aviation than good through his ways of functioning," Jitender Bhargava, former executive director of Air India, told NDTV Profit. "Goyal prevented airlines from starting operations and later growing by creating stumbling blocks through political clout and influence in the policymaking—only to thwart competition."

The 5/20 policy formulated by the government can be cited as one major example of that, according to Bhargava.

The policy required carriers to complete five years of commercial operations and own 20-aircraft fleet to begin international operations. No other country had such a rule.

Goyal, according to sector watchers, was even said to be behind derailing Air India's divestment in early 2000s.

Imagine the state of Indian aviation today if Air India's disinvestment would've gone through, Bhargava said. Emirates and Etihad wouldn't have flourished in the Indian market to the extent they have if only Air India, through privatisation, had been allowed to become a formidable airline, he said.

The Tata Group, along with Singapore Airlines, had withdrawn the proposal after criticism from trade unions and political backlash.

As a result, Jet Airways climbed higher and gained domestic market share, backed by its world-class service with no other airline to match it.

The next step was going public, which it executed successfully. Its initial public offer was subscribed 4.25 times on the first day.