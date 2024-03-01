Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Eight Large Investment Funds Looking To Invest In Telecom | NDTV Profit Exclusive

As more and more investors are looking at Indian markets as an emerging market for investment, I.T. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said eight large investment funds are looking to explore opportunities in the telecom sector.

"At least eight large investment firms have met me so far and they want to explore investments in the telecom sector in India. Because the market size is very large, technology acceptance is very high. The India stack is so widespread," Vaishnaw told NDTV Profit.

This is because of reforms done in the telecom sector by the Prime Minister. Most legacy issues are "behind us now," and we are getting a new telecom act in place", he said.

"Telecom is the gateway to digital India. Combine all these factors, and investor interest in India is huge," Vaishnaw said. India will see a lot of investment and innovations in the coming years.

There will be new business models coming up and the country will see new technical advancements in the upcoming years, the minister said.

He refrained from commenting on investments in Vodafone Idea Ltd. "I can only say that from our perspective, we will do everything that is possible to attract more investments in the telecom sector," Vaishnaw said.